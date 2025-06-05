Eid Food Crisis: Tomato, Pepper Prices Soar As Mokwa Bridge Collapse Worsens Supply [See New Prices]

Less than 48 hours to the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, prices of essential perishable items such as tomatoes, peppers, and onions have skyrocketed across Nigerian markets, following the collapse of the Mokwa Bridge in Niger State.

The bridge, a key link for trucks ferrying food from the North to the South, was washed away by last Thursday’s deadly flood, which claimed over 200 lives, displaced over 3,000 residents, and submerged critical infrastructure, including three major bridges.

At least 15 trucks loaded with tomatoes and peppers, worth an estimated ₦250 million, are currently stranded in Mokwa, according to Alhaji Umarun Basiru, Chairman of the Tomatoes Traders Association in Kebbi.

“Fifteen trucks conveying perishable items worth ₦250 million are stuck in transit,” he told The PUNCH. “This has added salt to injury.”

The National Onion Producers Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria confirmed similar distress, with trucks headed to the South-West now trapped in Niger State.

From Gombe to Sokoto, traders fear huge financial losses and damaged commodities, as many of the perishables have a short shelf life.

Eid Festivities Deepen Demand

The spike in demand for perishables ahead of Sallah festivities has compounded the situation.

“People will cook food. We are talking about millions of naira in perishables. Some of them will get damaged before reaching their destinations,” said Garba Yusuf, a tomato farmer in Gombe.

In Bauchi, a dealer, Aminu Aliyu, warned that scarcity will worsen food inflation, noting: “Whenever foodstuffs are stranded, it leads to scarcity and higher prices.”

Nationwide Impact: Market Prices Nearly Double

In Lafia, Nasarawa State, a basket of tomatoes now goes for ₦20,000–₦25,000, up from ₦15,000 a week ago. Similar spikes are reported in:

Ilorin: Tomato baskets sell for ₦50,000–₦70,000 (from ₦40,000).

Lagos (Mile 12 Market): Small tomato baskets jumped from ₦7,000 to ₦14,000, big baskets now ₦35,000–₦40,000.

Damaturu: Tomato baskets rose to ₦55,000, pepper to ₦22,000.

Akwa Ibom: Onions moved from ₦60,000 to ₦75,000 per bag.

Osogbo: Sellers lament lack of supply; local produce now substitutes northern imports.

Traders, Drivers, and Farmers Cry Out

The Truck Owners and Drivers Association described the disruption as devastating.

“Some of the goats have started dying. It’s a serious situation that requires urgent intervention,” said Bulus Andrawus, Deputy Chairman in Plateau.

In Kaduna, tomato sellers raised fears of shortages and price hikes.

“A single truck with 20 tons of tomatoes is worth hundreds of thousands. If it perishes, we’re finished,” said Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman, Chairman of the Kaduna Tomato Sellers Association.

At Mandate Market in Kwara, Iya Aisha Alata, a trader, explained that the shift from northern tomato supply to southwestern produce has also caused price instability.

In Benin, food vendor Mama Osawese said a bunch of vegetables now costs ₦1,000, up from ₦400.

In Bayelsa, while the price hikes are milder, traders link them to Sallah demand rather than the collapsed bridge.

In Delta State, a tomato basket now sells for over ₦50,000, compared to ₦35,000 last week.

Traders, Residents Beg for Federal Intervention

At the Kasuwa Tomatoes Market in Lafia, Ibrahim Muhammad urged the Federal Government to collaborate with Niger State for urgent repair work.

“People can barely afford three square meals. Now prices have gone up again. The government should help us out of the situation,” he pleaded.

The Chairman of the Truck Drivers Association, Musa Mohammed, also appealed: “We are losing money every day. If the situation persists, the ripple effect will hit the entire supply chain.”