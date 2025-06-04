Shettima Visits Mokwa Over Flood Disaster

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has arrived in Mokwa, Niger State, following the devastating flood that left over 200 people dead, homes destroyed and hundreds displaced.

Naija News reports that the disaster, which occurred on May 29, 2025, has been described as one of the worst in the state’s history.

It claimed over 200 lives, affected 503 households, and displaced more than 3,000 residents. The flood also caused extensive infrastructure damage, with three major bridges submerged and destroyed, creating major logistical challenges for rescue and relief efforts.

Shettima, who was received at the state capital by government officials, proceeded directly to the affected areas, where he commiserated with victims and pledged urgent support from the Federal Government.

“It is heartbreaking to see the destruction that this flood has caused. We are here to see things firsthand, to empathise with the families who have lost loved ones, and to assure you that the Federal Government will not abandon you in your time of need,” Shettima said.

The Vice President emphasized that the Tinubu-led administration was fully committed to delivering immediate aid, including food, shelter, and healthcare, while also coordinating with the state government to rehabilitate essential infrastructure.

“This is not just a local tragedy; it is a national emergency. We will ensure that the victims receive the necessary support and that efforts are made to prevent future occurrences through improved flood management strategies,” Shettima assured.

He urged federal agencies to speed up delivery of relief materials and begin prompt assessments for rebuilding roads, homes, and critical facilities destroyed in the flood.

State officials praised Shettima’s prompt arrival, calling it a “clear signal” of the Federal Government’s responsiveness and empathy.

The flood, triggered by days of intense rainfall, has displaced hundreds of families, destroyed farmlands, washed away local roads, and submerged entire communities in Mokwa LGA.

Emergency agencies are currently distributing basic relief items, but officials acknowledge that more support is urgently needed to cater to the thousands now homeless and at risk.