Tinubu Has Worsened Our Economic Progress – Peter Ameh

The National Secretary of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Peter Ameh, has accused President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of failing to consider the hardships brought on Nigerians by their policies.

Ameh accused Tinubu of destroying every fabric of the economy within his two years in office.

He shared his reservations during an appearance on Arise News on Friday night, insisting that the way and manner in which the fuel subsidy was removed was insensitive to the President.

Ameh, a frontline political activist, wondered if the ruling party members who are still defending the government live in an alternate universe or are too scared to face the reality that the Nigerian people are facing.

He said, “On sufferings on the streets. When you look at the liberal economic principles and policies that eventually affect the downtrodden, you know that these are not the kind of policies that we should be pushing in, because every other thing has to have a plan.

“You have to have a well-planned process for whatever policy that you are initiating. Is it that the members of the APC live in an alternate universe, or they are too scared to face the reality that the Nigerian people are facing?

“I do not want to go into statistics and try to look at figures that you know do not really reflect the current sufferings on the street, on the street of this country.

“In the last two years, the President has worsened our economic progress. He has destroyed everything he met on ground.

“Let me tell you one thing, at the time the President came, a litre of fuel was N197 but it is about 1000 today, because he removed the fuel subsidy without plan, without policy direction.

“It was an impromptu decision that was not well thought out, because you need to have a policy, then you need to have a plan and how to cushion the effect of those policies.

“Because if you have a robust manifesto, when you’re coming into office, you have a step-by-step process on how to implement this manifesto.

“There was no step-by-step process. It’s just like every other policy statement that the President had made, and none of them have been seen through. When the President said he was going to till 500,000 hectares of land across Nigeria, none of that he has done.

“So you feel you can’t be living on the whims and caprices of the President’s statement. Every time he wakes up, he says one thing, and we need to follow and we remain hopeful. The economic system today, the ordinary masses on the streets are not seeing any improvement.

“They are suffering from the high transportation cost as a result of the fuel subsidy removal. Transportation cost is also affecting goods and services, because the transport is a connecting network.

“So they are creating an alternate universe, and they know that Nigerians are not feeling it, because if government is working in two years, Nigerians will feel it.”