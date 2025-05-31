Peter Obi Mourns Niger Flood Victims

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has consoled families of 21 dead victims of flood in Mokwa, Niger State.

Obi said the flood, which affected over 100 residents of the community and submerged at least 3000 homes, was tragic and heartbreaking.

Naija News reports that Obi, in a statement on Saturday, called for solidarity and support from Nigerians for victims of the flood.

He stressed the need for the government to reassess institutions readiness to manage disasters in the country.

The former Governor of Anambra State further urged the government to invest in sustainable and proactive solutions that protect lives and property, particularly in vulnerable riverine communities.

It read: “I received with deep sadness the tragic news of the devastating flooding in the Mokwa Community of Niger State, which has claimed over 100 lives and submerged more than 3,000 homes. This is a heartbreaking and deeply distressing development for our nation.

“The scale of destruction is unimaginable – entire families have been displaced, livelihoods destroyed, and whole communities thrown into mourning. My heart goes out, with deep compassion, to all the victims, their families, and the entire Mokwa community. At a time like this, we are reminded of the importance of empathy, solidarity, and swift action to support one another through grief and loss.

“I commend the Niger State Government for and the tireless efforts of emergency workers engaged in rescue and relief operations. At the same time, I urge the Federal Government, and other humanitarian organisations, to intensify their interventions by ensuring the timely provision of essential relief – shelter, food, clean water, and medical care – to all those affected.

“This tragic disaster is yet another urgent call for Nigeria to reassess and significantly strengthen our disaster preparedness systems. We must invest in sustainable and proactive solutions that protect lives and property, particularly in vulnerable riverine communities, as the rainy season continues.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the government and people of Niger State, and to every family that has lost a loved one. May God Almighty console them, forgive the sins of the departed, and grant them eternal rest.”