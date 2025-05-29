Herdsmen Attacks: Army Seeks Support To Stop Benue Killings

The Nigerian Army has urged Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to support its efforts to halt herdsmen attacks in Benue State.

The Commander, Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Major General Moses Gara, made the call on Wednesday in a meeting with MACBAN leadership in Makurdi.

Naija News reports that Gara said the meeting was part of an effort to decisively address the persistent security challenges plaguing Benue State and its environs.

A statement from the Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Captain Abdullahi Lawal Osabo, stated that the closed door meeting, which brought together critical stakeholders including security agencies and local government authorities, focused on resolving long-standing issues such as farmer/herder conflicts, targeted and retaliatory killings, kidnapping, and cattle rustling factors that have significantly undermined peace and stability in the region.

Major-General Gara reaffirmed the commitment of OPWS to restoring law and order through inclusive dialogue and multi-stakeholder collaboration.

He urged MACBAN leaders to support the ongoing efforts by shunning acts of lawlessness, encouraging peaceful coexistence, and promptly reporting any threats to security.

He further emphasized that sustainable peace is a prerequisite for agricultural revitalization and socio-economic development in Benue State.

“This meeting is a bold and necessary step toward isolating criminal elements, fostering mutual understanding, and promoting peaceful cohabitation among communities. Dialogue must supersede confrontation if we are to achieve enduring stability,” he said.

The Commander assured participants that grievances raised during the meeting would be escalated to the state government and relevant national authorities for redress.

He also reiterated OPWS’s zero tolerance for impunity, stressing the imperative of upholding the rule of law in the pursuit of justice.

The initiative underscores a strategic shift towards proactive civil-military engagement aimed at de-escalating tensions, dismantling networks of violence, and creating a conducive environment for peacebuilding.

All participants were charged to remain vigilant and committed to the resolutions reached, while encouraging communities to report infractions through legal and recognized channels rather than resorting to extra-judicial actions.

The outcome of this stakeholder meeting signals a new phase of partnership in confronting insecurity and rebuilding trust.

If fully implemented, the agreed frameworks will bolster security architecture, reinvigorate the local economy, and improve the overall well-being of the citizens of Benue State.