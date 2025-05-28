Senate, House Of Reps Pass Harmonized Tax Reform Bills

The two chambers of the National Assembly on Wednesday, passed the harmonized conference committee report on the four tax reform bills.

Naija News reports that the Tax Reform Bills were passed by the lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives following a presentation of the conference committee report in both chambers.

In the Senate, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance and leader of the Senate delegation in the conference committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, presented the report.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Abiodun Faleke (APC, Lagos), who headed the House team to the conference committee, presented the conference report to the House for consideration.

According to Faleke, the Conference Committee met and agreed on all areas of difference in the version passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.

He stated that there were 45 areas of difference in the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, 12 areas of difference in the Nigeria Revenue Service Bill, 9 areas of difference in the Joint Revenue Board Bill and 46 areas of difference in the Nigeria Tax Bill, adding that all grey areas were resolved ahead of the passage.

The four tax reforms Bills which were transmitted to the National Assembly in November last year by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu include: The Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill, 2025 (SB. 583); Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, 2025 (SB. 584); Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, 2025 (SB. 585); and Nigeria Tax Bill, 2025 (SB. 586).

The bills are expected to be forwarded to President Tinubu for assent.