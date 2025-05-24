Tax Reform Bills: NASS Joint Committee Completes Work

The joint Conference Committee of the National Assembly set up to review and harmonize the Tax Reform Bills, has completed its work successfully.

This was made known in a statement on Saturday by the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Honourable James Faleke.

He disclosed that the members of the committee worked from Thursday night through Friday, and into the early hours of Saturday, to conclude the assignment.

Faleke noted that the Tax Reform Bills are now ready for presentation to both the House and the Senate for final passage.

The statement reads: “The Conference Committee set up by the House and the Senate on the Tax Reform Bills has successfully concluded its work.

“After an intensive deliberation that stretched through Thursday night, all day Friday, and into the early hours of Saturday, I am pleased to report that the Bills are now ready for presentation to both the House and the Senate for final passage.

“I would like to specially appreciate the Senate Conference Committee, ably led by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, the Distinguished Senator Sani Musa, as well as all members of the Senate Conference Committee. I also extend heartfelt gratitude to my colleagues on the House Conference Committee, which I had the honour to lead, for their unwavering commitment to the Nigerian people.

“We are truly grateful for your dedication and resilience in bringing this important task to a successful conclusion.

“Thank you, and may God continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Amen.”

Naija News recalls that the Senate and House of Reps had individually passed the bills forwarded to them by President Bola Tinubu. Once the harmonized bills are passed by the lawmakers, they would be sent to the President for his assent.