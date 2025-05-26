Police Confirms Explosion In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed an explosion near the Mararaba-Nyanya Bypass on Monday afternoon, which left one person injured.

Naija News had earlier reported that the explosion occurred at approximately 2:50 p.m. on May 26, 2025.

In a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, it was revealed that officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit were promptly deployed to the scene.

The affected area was quickly cordoned off to allow for clearance operations and forensic analysis, ensuring the safety of both commuters and residents.

The male victim, who was injured in the explosion, was immediately rescued and is currently receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital. Authorities have assured the public that all necessary steps are being taken to address the situation.

The FCT Police Command has launched a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause and nature of the explosion. While authorities continue to investigate, residents have been urged to remain calm, as there is no immediate cause for alarm.

The police have called on the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious persons or objects to authorities. Emergency hotlines have been provided for residents to reach out for assistance: 08032003913, 08028940883, and 07057337653.