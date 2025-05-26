Herdsmen Attacks: CAN Laments Killings In Benue

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has condemned the continued invasion and killings in Benue State by herdsmen.

Northern CAN’s Chairman, Yakubu Pam, noted that many Benue communities have been sacked by herdsmen.

Naija News reports that Pam, in a statement on Sunday, said farmers are afraid to farm, even as it is farming season, because of herdsmen.

“The scale and frequency of these attacks have made it nearly impossible for farmers to access their lands, while ordinary citizens live under a constant cloud of fear,” he said.

CAN called on Governor Hyacinth Alia to establish and empower local vigilante groups to protect communities from the herdsmen’s attacks.

“We urge the Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, to empower local vigilante groups, similar to the Amotekun Corps in the South-West, the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) in Borno, and community vigilantes in Zamfara State.

“These community-based security structures have proven effective in confronting insecurity at the grassroots level,” he stated.

Pam further advised Governor Alia to work with the federal government to ensure the state’s rising insecurity is arrested.

He stressed that hunger and hardship would affect Benue and Nigeria generally if farmers could not access their farms in the current farming season.

“Furthermore, we appeal to the governor to urgently seek support from the federal government and all relevant security agencies to end the killings.

“As the farming season approaches, there is growing concern over whether farmers will be able to cultivate their land.

“The implications for food security and economic stability in Benue State and beyond could be severe,” he noted.

CAN urged Benue citizens to remain united and work closely with security agencies to bring an end to the senseless killing.

“We also call on the people of Benue State to remain united and work closely with security agencies to bring an end to these senseless killings.

“Community vigilance, cooperation, and collective resolve are essential in overcoming this crisis,” he added.