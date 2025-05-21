Europa League: Tottenham Hotspur Win First Title In 17 Years After Beating Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur lifted their first major trophy in 17 years after a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the 2024-2025 UEFA Europa League final.

The lone goal of the Europa League final came in the 42nd minute when Brennan Johnson capitalised on a momentary lapse in the United defence to fire home and etch his name into Spurs folklore.

The goal proved decisive as Ange Postecoglou’s side held on to secure a historic win at a packed Estadio de San Mamés in Bilbao, Spain.

The match began with high intensity, both teams showing urgency. Manchester United had the early moments, with Rasmus Højlund pressing high and Bruno Fernandes finding pockets of space, but their efforts were consistently thwarted.

Spurs, however, found rhythm through quick transitions, with Pedro Porro and Yves Bissouma pushing forward.

Manchester United saw several chances go begging. Diallo was lively, firing narrowly wide in the 16th minute and later drawing a yellow card in the 35th for a tactical foul.

Tottenham, meanwhile, grew in confidence. Richarlison came close in the 12th minute with a blocked effort, and Van de Ven and Romero anchored a resolute defence.

Then came the breakthrough. In the 42nd minute, Brennan Johnson pounced on a defensive error, slotting past André Onana to give Spurs the lead. The goal sent Tottenham fans into raptures and gave the North London club a vital edge going into halftime.

The second half was a test of nerves. Manchester United intensified their attacks, with Garnacho forcing a world-class save from Guglielmo Vicario in the 75th minute. Bruno Fernandes also had a golden chance with a header that narrowly missed in the 72nd minute.

One of the standout moments came in the 68th minute, when Van de Ven executed a stunning bicycle kick clearance off the line to deny United what looked like an equaliser.

Tempers flared late in the match, with a series of yellow cards issued—Van de Ven, Richarlison, Zirkzee, and Lindelöf among those booked. Maguire and Romero exchanged heated words multiple times, reflecting the tension of the occasion.

Despite six minutes of added time and a last-gasp effort from United’s Yoro that flew over the bar, Tottenham held firm to claim the title.

The triumph marks Tottenham’s first piece of silverware since their League Cup win in 2008, and their first European title since the 1984 UEFA Cup.

This win means that coach Postecoglou and his boys, who are currently sitting in 17th place in the Premier League table, have qualified for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

For Manchester United, it’s a bitter end to a campaign filled with promise, but their failure to convert chances proved costly on the night.