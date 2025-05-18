Victor Osimhen Helps Galatasaray Win 2024-2025 Turkish Süper Lig

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, played a pivotal role in Galatasaray’s triumphant 2024-2025 season, helping the club secure the Turkish Süper Lig title after a commanding 3-0 victory over Kayserispor.

In a high-stakes fixture that confirmed Galatasaray as league champions earlier today, May 18, Victor Osimhen opened the scoring in the 26th minute with a clinical finish, setting the tone for a dominant performance.

Berkan Arslan Yılmaz doubled the lead just three minutes later, and veteran goalkeeper Fernando Muslera sealed the win with a penalty in the 89th minute, marking a rare goal from the spot for the Uruguayan.

The win capped off an extraordinary campaign for Galatasaray, who finished the season with 28 wins, 5 draws, and just 1 loss from 34 matches—earning 89 points and outpacing their closest rivals, Fenerbahçe, by seven points.

Osimhen’s arrival this season was a game-changer for the Istanbul giants. The 25-year-old forward featured in 29 of 31 possible league matches, scoring 25 goals and contributing five assists.

His consistency, power, and goal-scoring instincts made him one of the league’s most feared attackers and a fan favourite at the Nef Stadium.

In addition to winning the league, Osimhen also played a crucial role in Galatasaray’s Turkish Cup campaign, helping them secure a domestic double—a feat the club hadn’t achieved in several seasons.

With this success, Victor Osimhen adds two major trophies to his growing accolades: the 2024/25 Turkish Süper Lig title and the Turkish Cup.

His performances have also helped Galatasaray qualify for the UEFA Champions League qualifiers next season, reigniting hopes of European glory.