Victor Osimhen Addresses Galatasaray’s Fans’ Call To Remain In Turkey

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, has addressed the growing social media campaign initiated by passionate Galatasaray fans who are urging him to extend his stay at the club after his remarkable performances in Turkey this season.

Victor Osimhen played a pivotal role in Galatasaray’s triumph in the Turkish Cup final, where he scored two crucial goals in a commanding 3-0 victory over Trabzonspor.

This victory marked Galatasaray’s record 19th cup win, further solidifying Osimhen’s status as a fan favourite.

His outstanding performance has sparked widespread speculation about his future, particularly given that he is currently on loan from Napoli.

The #StayWithUsOsimhen movement took off on social media, particularly on 𝕏, as supporters rallied for the striker to continue his journey in Istanbul beyond the current season.

With an impressive tally of 35 goals this season, Osimhen has set a new club record for the most goals scored by a foreign player, quickly becoming a cult hero among Galatasaray’s devoted supporters.

Osimhen’s contributions, which include not only his goals but also key assists and tireless work rate on the pitch, have not gone unnoticed, making him the focal point of the fan-driven campaign urging his retention.

In his first comments since the cup final, Osimhen expressed heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming support he has received from fans. Nevertheless, he refrained from making any commitments about his future.

“I really can’t stand the pressure from the fans,” Osimhen remarked, acknowledging the weight of the expectations placed upon him. “I have to make a big decision at the end of the season. I want to thank everyone for what I’ve experienced during this process, and I’ll affirm my decision when the season wraps up.”

He highlighted his commitment to the team’s success, emphasizing the joy he derives from contributing through goals, assists, and overall team play.

“When I help the team, it makes me very happy. I can confidently say that we have accomplished 99% of our objectives so far. Now, let’s fight to complete it in our last match,” the 26-year-old Nigerian striker stated.

Looking ahead, he underscored the importance of their upcoming league decider against Kayserispor, a match that holds the potential for Galatasaray to secure their 25th Super Lig title and accomplish a domestic double for the first time since the 1998-1999 season.

“On Sunday, we will fight for every ball and put in an incredible effort,” Osimhen declared, ready to tackle the challenge ahead.