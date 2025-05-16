Eddie Hearn Begs Tyson Fury To Fight Anthony Joshua

Eddie Hearn, the promoter of Anthony Joshua, has publicly urged Tyson Fury to announce his return to the boxing ring and finalize a long-anticipated clash with Joshua.

This plea comes in the wake of Fury’s hints about a potential comeback on social media, despite his previous retirement following a loss to Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch last December.

Hearn’s comments highlight the frustration among fans and the boxing community over Fury’s ambiguous online presence.

The heavyweight champion has been showcasing his training regimen on platforms like Instagram, yet has not provided any clear statement regarding his intentions to return to the sport.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Hearn said, “I feel like Tyson Fury’s a bit of a tease, isn’t he? All we see on Instagram is him training. Even today, I came out of a press conference, opened Instagram, and there he is with his wraps on, doing 12 rounds.

“Why are you doing this to us? Are you playing with our minds, or are you coming back? Just let us know either way. Put us out of our misery.”

Looking ahead, Hearn confirmed that Joshua is set to undergo keyhole surgery on his elbow, aimed at correcting an ongoing issue. However, he reassured fans that Joshua is expected to make a full recovery and be back to fighting form by late 2025.

Hearn emphasized that now is the perfect moment to organize a fight that he believes could be monumental, not just for British boxing, but on an international scale as well.

“Let’s just make it happen,” Hearn insisted. “AJ’s got to have a little keyhole surgery on his elbow. He’ll be back post-September. This fight is there. We’re reliant on Tyson Fury.

“We’re ready to go, but he has to be up for it. He’s a competitive so-and-so, and I just know deep down he wants to dance with Anthony Joshua. So, dust those shoes off and let’s do it.”

Negotiations for a Fury-Joshua bout have previously faltered, often due to conflicting interests and titles held by each fighter.

However, Hearn is optimistic about the current climate, noting that both Fury and Joshua are now without world titles, which could simplify negotiations.

He also mentioned that his relationship with Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, has improved significantly, paving the way for potential collaboration.

“Honestly, one phone call could make this happen. In the past, one had a belt, and the other didn’t. Frank Warren and I weren’t speaking, and I didn’t get on with Fury. That’s changed now”, Hearn stated.

“You’re both not champions at the moment, but you’re both massive stars. Let’s just get on with it. All the stuff that’s happened before, forget it. This is the moment. The path is clear.”

He referenced the excitement surrounding recent all-British matchups, such as the memorable contest between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn, to illustrate the public’s thirst for domestic rivalries. “That night was unforgettable. This one is twice as big. Fingers crossed, but I’m quietly confident,” Hearn added.

Should Fury ultimately decide not to return, Hearn assured that Joshua has alternative fight options lined up.

These include a possible rematch with Dillian Whyte, who is making a comeback in June, or potentially facing the winner of the Usyk-Daniel Dubois rematch, which is scheduled for July 19 at Wembley Stadium.