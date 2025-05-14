Transfer: Chelsea In Talks Over Victor Osimhen’s Wage Demands

Chelsea have engaged in crucial negotiations with Victor Osimhen’s representatives this week, focusing on resolving a significant hurdle: the player’s demand for a €12 million annual salary.

This salary expectation has emerged as a central issue that could potentially thwart a summer transfer for Victor Osimhen.

Recent reports from Football Transfers indicate that while both Chelsea and Osimhen are enthusiastic about reaching an agreement, discussions concerning personal terms have proven tricky.

The report states, “Osimhen wants to join Chelsea, and Chelsea wants to sign Osimhen,” underscoring the mutual interest but highlighting that the wage demands present a complex challenge.

To find a workable solution, Chelsea are exploring a variety of options to structure Osimhen’s contract in a way that aligns with their internal salary framework.

This could include performance-based incentives to make the offer more appealing to the striker without compromising Chelsea’s wage integrity.

According to insiders, “Osimhen is unlikely to lower his salary expectations without incentives built into the contract,” suggesting that negotiations may need a creative approach to bridge the gap.

The 25-year-old forward is anticipated to depart Napoli at the end of the current season, and Chelsea are currently at the forefront of the race for his signature.

Despite attracting significant interest from Manchester United and various clubs in the Saudi Pro League, Osimhen reportedly favors a move to Stamford Bridge, especially following the appointment of new manager Enzo Maresca, who has a vision for revitalizing the club.

However, Football Transfers advises caution, noting that should Chelsea fail to strike a deal with Osimhen’s camp, they are prepared to consider alternative options for bolstering their attacking lineup.

Among the potential contingency targets are Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, both of whom could provide valuable contributions to the team.

Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray, has been in exceptional form this season, finding the net 33 times and providing eight assists across 38 appearances in all competitions.