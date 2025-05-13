Juventus Sporting Director Debunks Links With Victor Osimhen

Juventus sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, has denied reports that the Italian giants are close to signing Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, has a significant €75 million exit clause, making his potential departure a focal point of speculation among clubs seeking to bolster their attacking options.

The 26-year-old Nigerian forward has often been linked with a move to Juventus, especially given Giuntoli’s past involvement in Osimhen’s career.

While serving as the sporting director for Napoli, Giuntoli played a crucial role in facilitating the player’s transfer from French club Lille to Serie A.

Despite this prior connection, Giuntoli clarified his stance on the matter during an interview with Derin Football, stating, “I’m not interested in Osimhen. The rumours that you read in the Italian media are only meant to put pressure on us. Juventus does not want the player.”

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi has shared his reasons for choosing to represent Germany rather than Nigeria, despite having a Nigerian father and a Romanian mother.

The 23-year-old forward, who was born in Munich, Germany, had the unique opportunity to choose from three national teams: Nigeria, Germany, and Romania.

Reflecting on his decision to choose Germany over Nigeria, Adeyemi stated, “It’s a difficult question. I have to answer this to my father a lot of times.”

He elaborated that his experience with the German Football Association and the positive feelings he harboured from those interactions heavily influenced his choice.

“I had a good feeling there. And, at the end, I had to play for Germany. This is how easy it is,” he said.

Since committing to the German national team, Adeyemi has made six appearances and netted one goal.