Herdsmen Attacks: Lives In Benue Have No Value – Rep Ojotu

The House of Representatives member for Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency, Ojema Ojotu, has said the people of Benue are facing a high level of insecurity as a result of herdsmen attacks.

Naija News reports that Ojotu said some communities in his constituency have been occupied by herdsmen after sacking and killing the indigenes.

Speaking with TVC on Wednesday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker stated that the lives of his people and Benue people have no value.

He noted that he moved five motions to draw the attention of the federal government to herdsmen attacks in his constituency, but nothing was done.

Ojotu disclosed that the attacks are carried out in the daytime, yet his people are left to die. According to him, residents of communities in his constituency are afraid to visit their farms for the rainy season farming because of herdsmen.

He stressed that Benue State people are no longer safe in their communities as a result of herdsmen attacks.

His words: “Benue State is badly heated and there is high level of insecurity, lives of human beings have no value. People are dying and nothing significant is being done to arrest the situation. The case is not different in my own constituency of Apa and Agatu.

“Since the first day I resumed office till this moment, I have moved nothing less than five motions to draw the attention of the government to the issue of suspected herdsmen attacks.

“And these attacks are usually carried out in broad daylight. As I speak with you now, if you go to Ojakele ward, particularly a village called Akpete, the herdsmen attacked them and rendered them homeless.

“And as I speak with you this raining season and our people have to go to farm, and I can tell you for free that everybody is afraid of visiting their farms because of the high level of insecurity.

“If you go to my place, everywhere is… of course, you see cattle and herdsmen moving. Literally, they will sack communities and take positions. So it is actually very alarming and that is the situation of Apa and Agatu federal constituency at the moment. As I speak with you, it is not different from other constituencies within the senatorial zone. And that is even the case of Benue State at large, the present situation is quite alarming and very worrisome.“