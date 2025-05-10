2027: You Lack The Capacity To Make Promises To Tinubu On Behalf Of APGA – Chekwas Okorie Slams Soludo

The founding National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chekwas Okorie, has stated that the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, lacks the capacity to promise President Bola Tinubu the party’s support in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Soludo, during Tinubu’s visit to Anambra on Thursday, had assured the president that APGA would adopt him as its presidential candidate in 2027.

However, addressing newsmen, Okorie, who expressed disappointment with the governor’s action, argued that Soludo overreached himself by committing to the president on behalf of the party.

He said: “I wish to state without equivocation that all well-meaning Nigerians, especially the people of Anambra State and Ndigbo in general, welcomed wholeheartedly and with great joy the state visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Anambra State on Thursday.

“Prof. Soludo, as the governor of Anambra State, was at liberty to vaunt his accomplishments at such auspicious occasion.

“However, he overreached himself when he assured the President that APGA would adopt him for the 2027 presidential election. He even claimed that APGA had a policy of such adoption since 2011 when Governor Peter Obi publicly adopted President Goodluck Jonathan for the presidential election of that year.

“APGA has suffered several misrepresentations by self-serving and selfish governors, who unscrupulously demonstrated unconscionable ingratitude to the party that provided them the platform to realize their life ambition of becoming governor of their states.”

Okorie noted that Rochas Okorocha did the same thing when he claimed that APGA joined the APC merger in 2013 when only he and his followers joined the newly registered APC.

The APGA founder insisted, “Prof. Soludo lacks the capacity to make such monumental commitment on behalf of APGA.”