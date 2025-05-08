Breaking: APGA Adopts Tinubu As Presidential Candidate For 2027 Election

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo has announced that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has officially adopted President Bola Tinubu as its candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The Governor made the declaration at Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka during the President’s working visit to the state on Thursday.

Soludo said, “Progressives are working together.”

Soludo further emphasized that APGA and the All Progressives Congress (APC) would work together, as both parties share a common belief in progressivism.

