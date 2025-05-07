‘Femi Falana Calls EFCC, Condemns VeryDarkMan Unlawful Arrest, Detention’

Human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has revealed that Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has condemned the arrest and subsequent detention of social media activist, Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan.

Naija News reports that Adeyanju made this known in a post on 𝕏 on Wednesday morning.

Recall that Adeyanju had previously publicly criticised Femi Falana for his alleged silence over the arrest of VeryDarkMan.

In a previous statement, Adeyanju questioned why Falana had not condemned the arrest or advocated for VDM.

He also alluded to a comparable situation during Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency, asserting that he was the first to voice opposition to that case, despite having been a target himself.

“Our revered leader and mentor, Femi Falana SAN yet to condemn the arrest of VDM. Interesting times indeed,” Adeyanju wrote on his 𝕏 handle on Monday, May 5.

“When the boy that lead people to attack me under Buhari became a victim under the same Buhari and was arrested, I was the first person to condemn it.”

However, in a fresh post on Wednesday, VDM’s lawyer disclosed that Falana had made a call to the EFCC condemning VeryDarkMan’s arrest.

He wrote: “I have now confirmed contrary to my previous post the other day that our revered leader and mentor, Femi Falana SAN has made several calls to EFCC challenging VDM’s unlawful arrest and detention.”