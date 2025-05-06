Anthony Joshua Reveals Plans To Invest In Football Club

British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua, is contemplating a significant investment in his hometown club, Watford FC, which are currently competing in the English Football League (EFL) Championship.

This potential move aligns with Anthony Joshua’s desire to secure a financial stake in a club he has a personal connection with, as he continues to reside in Watford.

Throughout his illustrious boxing career, the 35-year-old two-time world heavyweight champion has amassed an estimated $110 million.

In an interview with Seconds Out, Joshua expressed his interest in transitioning into more sophisticated investment avenues such as private equity and venture capital funds.

He stated, “As you earn, naturally you want to save. So rather than me spending recklessly, I’m trying to invest money into certain asset classes — and that [Watford] was an opportunity that presented itself.”

He further elaborated on the seriousness of the investment, saying, “Nothing’s come of it yet. It’s a serious investment. If it comes off, it’s one that should do well.”

Joshua envisions a thriving future for the club, especially if they manage to regain their place in the Premier League.

He said, “If they went back to the Premier League, then I’d need to get a shop on Market Street because the traffic that would be coming through Watford would be phenomenal.”

Joshua expressed his support for the team, wishing them the best regardless of the outcome of his potential investment: “If we don’t do it, then good luck to them anyway because they’re a great team.”