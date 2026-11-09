Ryan Alebiosu Faces Four-Month Injury Layoff

Nigeria international defender Ryan Alebiosu could miss three to four months of action after sustaining an injury during Blackburn Rovers’ Championship clash against Stoke City last Tuesday.

The right-back picked up the injury during the encounter and was forced off four minutes before half-time.

Blackburn head coach Tony Mowbray confirmed the severity of the setback, revealing that the defender could undergo surgery and face an extended rehabilitation period.

“He had a scan on Wednesday, and it’s obviously not good news for him,” Mowbray was quoted as saying by the Lancashire Telegraph.

“He looks like he’s going to have an operation, which could keep him out for three or four months, maybe a little longer. We’re all disappointed.

“Ryan is a real positive for the team. He provides an attacking threat from right-back with the pace, energy and athleticism he brings.”

Alebiosu’s potential absence will be a significant blow to Blackburn, given his attacking contributions and qualities on the right side of the defence.

Meanwhile, Mowbray expressed confidence in young defender Gady, who could get more playing opportunities during Alebiosu’s recovery.

The Blackburn boss praised the youngster’s improvement during the Stoke encounter, highlighting his aerial strength and defensive contributions.

He said, “On the positive side, Gady is a young boy. I was going to take him off, but I think he got stronger and stronger in the last 10 or 15 minutes. He won some important headers and made some good challenges.

“Let’s hope he can continue to develop over the next few months and, having been given an opportunity, make the most of it.”