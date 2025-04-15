Jarrell Miller Insists On Fighting Anthony Joshua

American boxer Jarrell Miller is looking forward to facing Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua.

Jarrell Miller, who is returning to the ring to face Fabio Wardley on June 7, 2025, believes that he and Anthony Joshua have unfinished business.

Recall that Miller and Joshua first had the opportunity to face each other in 2019, but the bout was cancelled because the American boxer was suspended from the game for using a banned substance.

In his place, Joshua faced Andy Ruiz Jr., who took the opportunity to make a name for himself by defeating the then-heavyweight champion of the world.

In an interview with IFL TV, Miller shared his determination to face Joshua, stating, “There’s definitely unfinished business. I’ve heard he’s still interested in the fight, but his team seems to suggest otherwise. If we do meet, I’m serious about wanting to make a significant impact on his career.”

Miller also expressed his frustrations, criticizing Joshua’s past performances and asserting his eagerness to face him. “I really want this fight; it’s personal for me. I’m not motivated by money—my focus is on competing with him.”

On the other hand, Anthony Joshua, a two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist, is currently in Lagos, Nigeria, preparing to return to training.

As he strategizes his next move, Joshua has yet to announce his upcoming opponent while he aims to reclaim a world title before potentially retiring.

Promoter Eddie Hearn indicated that Joshua is entering what could be his final year in professional boxing, suggesting he may have one to three fights ahead. “This is the final year. Let’s not beat around the bush,” Hearn stated to Sky Sports.

Joshua’s pursuit of championship glory has faced obstacles, including recent losses to Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois.

While Joshua appears to prefer a rematch with Dubois or a high-profile bout against Tyson Fury, plans for both opponents are still uncertain.

Recall that Fury announced his retirement earlier this year after consecutive losses to Usyk, yet his recent training footage has led to speculation about a possible comeback.

As of now, Joshua has not publicly addressed Miller’s challenge, as he remains focused on securing another shot at a title.