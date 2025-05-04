‘Why EFCC Arrested VeryDarkMan’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, over allegations of cyberstalking.

Confirming the arrest on Sunday, May 4, 2025, a source within the EFCC, who spoke with Vanguard on condition of anonymity, said VDM was arrested following several complaints of using his social media platforms to harass, insult, and intimidate individuals.

Naija News learnt that the source declined to disclose the identities of the complainants or further details regarding the nature of the complaints.

The source said, “We picked him up based on several complaints that he used his social media platforms to harass, insult, and intimidate individuals — actions that may contravene the Cybercrimes Act of 2015.”

Similarly, the legal counsel to VeryDarkMan, Deji Adeyanju, also confirmed plans to work on his client’s release.

He added that the Commission had yet to disclose the specific offences alleged against his client formally.

“I’m currently not in Nigeria, but I’ll be back in Abuja tomorrow (Monday) afternoon. By 4 p.m., we’ll be at the EFCC to secure his bail,” Adeyanju said.

Meanwhile, the EFCC is reportedly preparing to file formal charges against VeryDarkMan, potentially as early as Monday.