Catholic Body Berates Trump For Sharing AI Image Of Himself As Pope

The New York State Catholic Conference has sharply criticised United States President Donald Trump over his decision to post an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the Pope.

Naija News reports that Trump posted the controversial image on Saturday via his official Truth Social account.

The digitally altered photo quickly circulated across various social media platforms, drawing mixed reactions, particularly from members of the Catholic community.

The Catholic Conference, expressing disapproval on its verified 𝕏 handle, said the image was inappropriate, especially given the current state of mourning within the Church.

The statement read, “There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President.

“We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us.”

The AI photo surfaced shortly after the passing of Pope Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio), who died on April 21, 2025, following a long battle with illness.

His death has triggered the formal process to elect a new leader of the Catholic Church, with the conclave set to begin on May 7, 2025.

In accordance with Vatican procedures, only cardinals under the age of 80 are permitted to vote in the papal conclave. Out of more than 250 cardinals worldwide, 135 are eligible to participate in the next Pope’s election.