Trump Shares AI-Generated Image Of Himself As Pope On Social Media

The US President, Donald Trump stirred up reactions on social media after posting an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the Pope on his platform, Truth Social, on Saturday morning.

The post, which humorously depicted Trump in papal attire, has garnered more than 12,000 reactions, with the White House’s official 𝕏 account reposting the image.

Naija News reports that the image comes on the heels of the death of Pope Francis Bergoglio, who passed away on April 21, 2025, following a prolonged illness. His passing has set the stage for the conclave to elect a new Pope, scheduled to begin on May 7, 2025.

Under the rules of the Catholic Church, only cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote in the papal election, with 135 electors expected to participate from a pool of over 252 cardinals.

In a lighthearted moment last week, Trump jokingly expressed his desire to assume the role of the head of the Catholic Church. Speaking to a group of reporters, he said, “I would like to be Pope. That would be my number one choice.”

When pressed further about his preferences, Trump played down the suggestion, stating, “I have no preference,” but added that a New York-based American cardinal could be a strong contender for the position.