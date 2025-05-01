Upset Within Lagos APC, GAC Over Seyi Tinubu’s Rumoured Governorship Ambition

Reports indicate that tensions are escalating within the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its prominent Governance Advisory Council (GAC) regarding the rumoured gubernatorial aspirations of Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At the age of 39, Seyi Tinubu is being considered by various youth and diaspora organisations as a prime candidate to govern Lagos State.

Naija News reports that Seyi Tinubu’s endorsements from the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders, The Future Platform, and several Nigerian communities abroad have fueled speculation about his potential candidacy in the upcoming gubernatorial race.

Although he has not yet made an official announcement, speculations are that efforts to promote his candidacy are already underway.

Should the incumbent President’s son become governor of Lagos State in 2027, Seyi would break the record as the youngest individual to lead the state since its establishment in 1967, a title currently held by Babatunde Fashola, who assumed office at the age of 43 in 2007.

However, this development has not been universally welcomed, placing the party and its leadership in a challenging situation.

The GAC, a powerful political body consisting of 30 members and established by President Tinubu during his governorship in 1999, is reportedly experiencing divisions regarding the possibility of Seyi becoming the APC’s gubernatorial candidate.

The group, led by Prince Tajudeen Olusi, includes former governors, deputy governors, speakers, current and former senators, as well as respected elder statesmen and women.

Since Tinubu left his position as governor in 2007, the GAC has functioned as the influential force behind Lagos’ political landscape, frequently determining allocations within the state’s framework.

It played a crucial role in the rise of former governors Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode, as well as the current Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

However, the potential candidacy of Seyi Tinubu has sparked discussions regarding political dynasties, meritocracy, and the future direction of the party in this vital state.

Reports are that some stakeholders express concern that nominating Seyi, who does not possess a significant political background, may prove detrimental, particularly given Lagos’ politically astute and economically intricate environment.

Critics point out that his primary known position has been as CEO of Loatsad Promomedia Ltd, an outdoor advertising company. With a population exceeding 20 million and substantial infrastructural demands, many within the APC question whether youthful enthusiasm alone is sufficient for such responsibilities.

A senior party member from Oshodi-Isolo characterised this initiative as ‘political arrogance,’ suggesting that it would convey an inappropriate message for the president’s son to govern Lagos while his father campaigns for re-election in 2027.

“It would feel like a dictatorship, not a democracy. We risk alienating the electorate,” the source reportedly told Daily Post.

Conversely, some firmly oppose this view. They highlight both global and local political dynasties as evidence for their stance.

A supporter of Seyi, Laken Agbaje from Alimosho, provided examples such as the Philippines, where Ferdinand Marcos Sr. was president while his son held the governorship, and the United States, where George W. Bush governed Texas following his father, George H. W. Bush’s presidency.

Additionally, they mentioned the Saraki family from Kwara State, where both father and son have occupied the governor’s position at different times.

“Seyi is a constitutional Nigerian with political rights. If the people want him and the party clears him, why not?” the APC chieftain told journalists, noting that Seyi enjoys significant goodwill among Lagos youth and digital-savvy voters.

Seyi Tinubu Strategically Positioning His Loyalists In Key Positions

In light of the increasing support for Seyi Tinubu’s candidacy for governor, reports suggest that the President’s son is strategically aligning some of his supporters to run for significant positions, such as chairmanships, in the forthcoming local government elections in Lagos State.

Naija News understands that this strategy has raised concerns among residents, who have voiced their worries about what they perceive as ‘unwarranted interference’ in the electoral process.

During the 2023 presidential election, President Bola Tinubu lost Lagos State to Peter Obi of the Labour Party, an outcome that many viewed as a signal of diminishing political influence in his traditional stronghold.

Observers believe that if Seyi Tinubu becomes the APC governorship candidate, it could exacerbate voter dissatisfaction and impede the party’s efforts to regain widespread support throughout the state.

However, for numerous party loyalists, the discussion transcends mere political lineage or capability; it also encompasses issues of fairness and equity.

Lagos State is segmented into five administrative districts known as IBILE: Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island, and Epe. The last four governors of the state, including Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode, and Sanwo-Olu, have all originated from Lagos Island and Epe.

Notably, the first civilian governor of the state, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, also identified as a native of Lagos Island; leaving Ikorodu, Badagry, and Ikeja without representation in the highest offices.

The clamour for zoning has gained traction, with many party members arguing that it is high time the governorship seat rotated to other underrepresented districts, particularly Ikorodu or Badagry.

It was gathered that during a recent meeting in Epe, the issue of Seyi Tinubu’s potential governorship ambition came up among Lagos APC stakeholders.

However, the matter was quickly flagged and set aside, as Seyi has yet to officially declare his intentions to the party or its key stakeholders.

This has left many in the party uncertain about how to proceed, with some urging caution until Seyi formally makes his move.

Benson Gets Backing To Emerge Next Governor Of Lagos State

However, it was gathered that a faction within the party is silently backing a member of the House of Representatives, representing the Ikorodu Federal Constituency, Babajimi Benson, as the next governor of the state.

Another top APC source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told journalists that “The GAC and APC stakeholders are increasingly worried over Tinubu’s silence on the growing calls for his son’s governorship bid.

“The lack of clarity is creating a sense of uncertainty within the party and many of us are unsure how to proceed without guidance from the president himself.”