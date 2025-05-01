May Day: Shehu Sani Identifies Five Economic Pressures Undermining Nigerian Workers’ Earnings

As Nigeria commemorated Workers’ Day 2025, former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, highlighted the harsh economic realities facing the country’s labour force, identifying five key factors diminishing the actual value of workers’ wages.

In a message posted on his verified 𝕏 account on Thursday, Sani expressed concern over the plight of Nigerian workers, acknowledging their dedication but lamenting the conditions that continue to erode their income.

He identified what he considers the top five contributors to the shrinking value of workers’ pay.

“Five things that rubbishes the wages of the average working class: 1. Withdrawal of subsidies. 2. Increase in tariffs on electricity and telecommunications. 3. Inflation. 4. Falling value of the Naira. 5. Increase in rents,” Sani wrote.

The former senator stressed the need for the government to confront these systemic issues urgently.

According to him, although ongoing discussions around revising the national minimum wage are necessary, they risk being ineffective unless inflation and related economic pressures are addressed.

“A minimum wage that cannot match the rising cost of food, rent, transport, and power is merely symbolic,” he added in a follow-up statement.

“It’s not enough to increase wages; we must protect them from erosion.”

May Day, also referred to as Workers’ Day, is observed each year on May 1 to honour the contributions of workers and advocate for better working conditions and fair compensation.

In Nigeria, the day is typically marked by union-led rallies, official speeches, and renewed calls for economic reforms that favour the workforce.