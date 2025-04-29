Arsenal Are One Leg Out Of Champions League After PSG Win At Emirates Stadium

Arsenal’s Champions League dream hangs by a thread after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) claimed a critical 1-0 away victory in the semi-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium, thanks to an early strike from Ousmane Dembélé.

The French winger stunned the home crowd with a goal just four minutes in, capitalising on a quick PSG break to fire past David Raya and give the visitors a vital away lead.

It was a goal that ultimately defined the night as Arsenal, despite dominating spells of possession and producing several promising attacks, failed to breach Gianluigi Donnarumma’s goal.

Leandro Trossard’s early yellow card set the tone for a frustrated Arsenal side, who struggled to match PSG’s intensity in the opening exchanges.

Dembélé continued to torment the Gunners’ backline and nearly created a second for Achraf Hakimi on the hour mark, only to be denied by a crucial William Saliba tackle.

PSG’s João Neves was central to the midfield battle, blending aggression and composure, though he, too, saw yellow after a high aerial challenge early in the second half.

Arsenal had moments of their own — Martinelli, Trossard, and Bukayo Saka all came close — but lacked a clinical edge, with Donnarumma standing tall under pressure.

VAR drama arrived just after halftime when Mikel Merino thought he’d doubled PSG’s lead, only for the goal to be chalked off for a clear offside.

Still, PSG’s defensive discipline and game management proved decisive, keeping Arsenal at bay despite flurries of late pressure from the North London side.

Mikel Arteta’s men will now face an uphill task in Paris, needing at least a goal to force extra time.

With PSG holding the edge and an away goal in hand, Arsenal’s hopes of reaching their first Champions League final since 2006 are fading fast.

The return leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final will take place at Parc des Princes on Wednesday, May 7.