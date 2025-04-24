Tinubu: ‘Coalition You’re Cobbling With El-Rufai, Babachir, Others Has Disintegrated’ – Presidency Mocks Atiku

The presidency has opined that the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar‘s political future looks bleak.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the assertion while reacting to the defection of the 2023 Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Earlier, Tinubu’s aide, Tunde Rahman, in a post via X, insinuated that Atiku’s coalition plan is dead on arrival after the PDP governors distanced themselves from it and the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), affirmed their loyalty to President Bola Tinubu.

He wrote, “Things are really getting perilous and the future looks so bleak for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s coalition. After the PDP Governors washed their hands clean of any such coalition plan, the defunct CPC wing he is also counting on have proffered support for President Tinubu.

“Today, he got his biggest shocker ever. His 2023 election running mate, former Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and Okowa’s successor, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, dumped the sinking PDP ship and hopped aboard the APC plane, and by inference, crossed over to the PBAT side. Indeed, the counting of PDP Governors crossing over to APC has begun.

“Isn’t Atiku coalition dead on arrival? As my people will say, the glimpses of a Saturday that will be good will manifest from Friday.”

Reacting to the post, Onanuga described Atiku as a sore loser, stressing that his coalition with the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai and other Northern politicians has disintegrated.

He said, “Atiku’s political future looks bleak. The coalition that he, El Rufai, Babachir, and the new member Baba-Ahmed are cobbling together has disintegrated.

“Potential allies, including former running mate Ifeanyi Okowa and defunct CPC members, are giving his leprous group a wide berth. Atiku is a loser again.”