Oshiomhole, Bisi Akande, Abdullahi Adamu All Agreed That APC Had Changed It’s Initial Plan – El-Rufai

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has disclosed that he once met with Senator Adams Oshiomhole, Bisi Akande and Abdullahi Adamu to complain about the All Progressives Congress (APC) deviating from its founding principles and visions.

He stated that during the meeting the political stakeholders agreed that the party had deviated from its initial blueprint.

Speaking during an interview with Deutsche Welle Hausa in Katsina, El-Rufai lamented that he spoke with leaders that the party should return to its status quo but he was shunned.

He said the fact that the APC refused to convene meetings for two years demonstrated the party’s leadership’s disregard for internal democracy and collective decision-making.

According to him, “I met with Bisi Akande, Adams Oshiomhole and Abdullahi Adamu, and I asked them if this was what we had planned for the people when we started and registered our party. And they said it has changed.

“So, if it has changed, then should you stay in what you are not okay with? I spoke with leaders that we should come back to the radar, but they shunned us away.

“That is why I said it is the party that left me, so I have to look for a party that shares similarity with the kind of ideology we had when 37 of us signed for the registration of the APC. I am among them. I am a founding father.

“But even if it is a child you gave birth to and he went wayward and you tried your best to bring him back on track and he refused, then you let him be. I have sworn off APC and left it with the world.”