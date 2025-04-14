‘Portable Arrested For Receiving ₦6.3 Million, Refusing To Perform’

The recent arrest of Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, is reportedly linked to an alleged breach of contract concerning a performance fee of ₦6.3 million.

According to SaharaReporters, the incident involves Portable’s failure to attend the Kwara Tampan Fiesta 1.0, an event held on September 29, 2024, at the Starwood O2 Arena in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The singer had been paid in advance for a performance at the show, which was the inaugural edition of the Kwara Tampan Fiesta. However, he failed to honor his commitment, prompting legal action.

A media aide to the Managing Director of Starwood O2 Arena, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the singer’s arrest was tied to his alleged failure to fulfill the terms of the contract.

The media aide disclosed that Portable had received an upfront payment of ₦6.3 million but did not appear for the scheduled performance.

“The arrest is from Starwood O2 Arena over the incident of ₦6.3 million. But the truth is, the MD is not the type who seeks publicity, which is why he is not available for interviews or public comments.

“However, what the MD truly wants is for Portable to pay back the money. Once Portable can settle the debt, the matter will be over,” the assistant explained.

The media assistant also clarified that the MD of Starwood O2 Arena, despite being out of the country, had always been clear in his demand for repayment.

“We have been trying to resolve this issue since last year. Portable was paid for the event, but he failed to show up. Instead of attending the show, Portable has been requesting another performance, which the MD is not interested in. He’s not a good ambassador, and after all this, we simply want him to pay the money back,” the assistant said.

The amount in dispute, as explained, was initially set at ₦6 million, but an additional ₦300,000 was transferred for transportation costs, bringing the total sum to ₦6.3 million.

“On the day of the event, we contacted Portable to confirm his plans, and he requested an extra ₦500,000 for transportation. Our MD transferred ₦300,000 to him, so the total amount comes to ₦6.3 million. Now, the MD is demanding that Portable pay back the ₦6 million, with the ₦300,000 as a bonus,” the assistant revealed.

Starwood O2 Arena has insisted that it is not interested in a lengthy interrogation process, emphasising that the focus remains on recovering the funds owed.

“My boss is currently in Germany, but even if he were here, he wouldn’t want to give interviews. He simply wants the matter resolved peacefully. This isn’t even an arrest; it’s just a peaceful invitation from the police,” the assistant added.