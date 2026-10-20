Kwara Doctors Call Off Warning Strike, Secure Salary Adjustment

The Kwara State Doctors’ Forum has suspended its seven-day warning strike following the state government’s approval of a corrected medical salary structure and an agreement to halt the two per cent health insurance deduction from doctors’ earnings.

Naija News reports that the forum announced the suspension in a communiqué issued in Ilorin on Tuesday, following negotiations with the administrations of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

The group comprises the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria, Kwara State chapter; the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners; and the Association of Resident Doctors employer by the state government.

According to the forum, the decision followed the governor’s intervention and commitments made by the government to address some of the grievances that prompted the industrial action.

The doctors directed their members to resume professional duties immediately in the interest of patients and the general public.

The forum disclosed that the state government had approved the corrected 2025 Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, popularly known as CONMESS.

It described the approval as a major step towards resolving long-standing concerns over doctors’ remuneration.

The association said the development, alongside other commitments made during negotiations, informed its decision to suspend the strike.

The communiqué reads: “The Kwara State Doctors’ Forum, comprising the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Kwara State, the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP), and the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in the employment of the Kwara State Government, hereby announces the suspension of its seven-day warning strike, following constructive engagements and the timely intervention of His Excellency, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, CON, Executive Governor of Kwara State.

“The decision to suspend the industrial action follows the positive steps taken by the state government towards addressing some of the critical concerns that necessitated the strike. These include:

*Approval of the corrected 2025 CONMESS* : The government has approved the corrected Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) for 2025, representing a significant step towards resolving the concerns raised by doctors regarding their remuneration.

*Suspension of the 2% Kwara Health Insurance deduction:* The government has agreed to stop the deduction of 2% for the Kwara State Health Insurance Scheme, pending appropriate consultations and meaningful engagement with relevant stakeholders. This will provide an opportunity for a more inclusive, transparent, and collaborative review of the scheme’s implementation, funding arrangements, and sustainability.

*Commitment to address outstanding concerns:* The government has demonstrated its willingness to engage constructively with the Forum and work towards resolving other outstanding issues presented during our engagements.

“The Forum acknowledges and appreciates the intervention of His Excellency, the Executive Governor, and the efforts of the Head of Service, other government officials and stakeholders who have contributed to the progress made so far. We consider these developments important steps towards rebuilding trust, strengthening industrial harmony, and improving the welfare and working conditions of doctors in Kwara State.

“We wish to sincerely apologise to the good people of Kwara State for the difficulties and disruptions experienced in accessing medical services during the period of the warning strike. We recognise the anxiety and hardship that industrial action can impose on patients, families, and the wider community, particularly those requiring urgent and essential medical care.

“As medical practitioners, we understand the consequences of interrupting healthcare services and remain deeply committed to the preservation of human life and the well-being of our people. Industrial action is never our preferred option. However, when persistent concerns affecting the welfare of doctors, the delivery of quality healthcare, and the sustainability of the health system remain unresolved, we have a responsibility to draw attention to them through legitimate and lawful means.

“Our decision to embark on the warning strike was therefore not taken lightly. Equally, our decision to suspend it reflects our commitment to dialogue, mutual understanding, and the pursuit of sustainable solutions in the overall interest of the people of Kwara State.

“The Forum calls on the state government to sustain the current momentum by ensuring the timely implementation of the agreed measures and continued engagement with the relevant stakeholders on the outstanding issues. We also emphasise that decisions concerning health insurance and healthcare financing must be guided by transparency, accountability, broad stakeholder participation, and the shared objective of expanding access to affordable and quality healthcare for all residents of Kwara State.

“Consequently, all members of the Kwara State Doctors’ Forum are directed to suspend the seven-day warning strike and resume their professional duties in the interest of our patients and the general public with immediate effect.

“We remain hopeful that the progress achieved through this engagement will lead to lasting resolutions, improved industrial relations, and a stronger healthcare system for Kwara State.

“We thank the good people of Kwara State for their patience, understanding, and continued support throughout this period.”