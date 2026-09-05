Fire Razes 12 Shops In Ilorin Shopping Complex

A fire incident in Ilorin, Kwara State, has damaged at least 12 shops after a shopping complex in the Mandate Market area went up in flames in the early hours of Saturday.

The affected complex, located opposite Alkad Filling Station, had about 40 shops, Naija News reports. Firefighters were said to have met the building already engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene around 1:14am.

The spokesperson for the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, disclosed this in a statement made available to The Punch in Ilorin.

Adekunle said the fire service immediately deployed two fire appliances after receiving the distress call, while the Federal Fire Service later joined the operation.

According to him, the combined efforts of the firefighters helped prevent the fire from spreading to other shops and nearby properties.

“Despite the prompt intervention of the firefighters, 12 shops were affected, largely due to the late notification of the incident,” Adekunle stated.

He said preliminary findings pointed to a possible power surge as the cause of the fire.

Adekunle explained that some people sleeping close to the shopping complex reportedly heard a loud combustion sound shortly after electricity was restored.

However, he stressed that the actual cause of the fire would be confirmed after further investigation.

The Chief Fire Officer, Alabi Muhammed, praised personnel of the state fire service and the Federal Fire Service for their quick response and cooperation in containing the blaze.

Muhammed urged business owners to ensure that their electrical installations were handled by qualified professionals.

He also advised them to monitor their electrical appliances and power sources regularly to reduce the risk of fire outbreaks.

The Chief Fire Officer further called on residents and business owners to report fire incidents without delay.

“Early notification gives firefighters a better opportunity to contain incidents before they escalate and cause extensive damage,” Muhammed said.

The latest incident came just two days after another fire outbreak was reported at a residential building behind the Industrial Training Fund in the Asa-Dam area of Ilorin.

The Thursday incident affected three bedrooms in a building containing three-bedroom flats and a room-and-parlour self-contained apartment.

The Fire Service said the fire had already spread considerably before its arrival but was eventually brought under control before it could reach the next building. A power surge was also suspected in that incident, although the Fire Service said investigations were still ongoing to establish the exact cause.

The service again urged residents and business owners to regularly inspect and maintain their electrical installations and immediately contact emergency responders whenever they notice a fire outbreak.