INEC Unveils 13 Kwara Governorship Candidates For 2027 Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has unveiled 13 governorship candidates and their running mates for the 2027 Kwara State governorship election.

The list was displayed at INEC’s office in Ilorin, the state capital, earlier today, August 29.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will be represented by the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, with Bello Mubarak Salau as his running mate.

Danladi emerged as the APC candidate after winning the party’s governorship primary held in May. Former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, chaired the primary.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will contest with Bolakale Kawu as its governorship candidate and Fawenu Corlenius as his running mate.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) picked Apaokagi Salahudeen as its candidate, with Kolawole Thawphic as his running mate.

Apaokagi contested the Kwara Central Senatorial District election in 2023 and will now attempt to unseat the ruling APC in the 2027 governorship race.

Other parties listed by INEC are the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Accord Party (AP), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Action Peoples Party (APP), Action Alliance (AA), Action Peoples Movement (APM), National Democratic Party (NDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Below is the full list of Kwara State Governorship candidates and their running mates:

APC: Yakubu Danladi-Salihu and Bello Mubarak Salau

PDP: Bolakale Kawu and Fawenu Corlenius

SDP: Apaokagi Salahudeen and Kolawole Thawphic

ADP: Adeshina Ajisafe and Suleiman Jubri

Accord: Seko Jubril Gure and Michael Jolayemi

NDC: Yinka Ajia and Olayide Olawuyi

APP: Omotoso Bamidele Olaitan and Aremu Toyin Wahab

AA: Kolo Ezekiel and Olanipekun Ismail Olabode

APM: Oluwole Tolu and Jaiyeola Motunrayo; NDP: Decean Shola Victor Abioye and Issa Salihu

APGA: Sule Ajayi and Afolabi Moses Folorunsho

NNPP: Lamidi Isiaka Akanni and Grace Abosede Ogundele