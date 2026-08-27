Woro Abduction: 163 Freed Kwara Abductees Reunite With Families

The one hundred and sixty-three abducted residents of Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, who were recently rescued, have reunited with their families.

Recall that the 163 victims were among residents abducted during the February 3 attack on Woro community and later regained their freedom following a coordinated security operation in the Kainji Lake National Park forest.

Naija News reports that the 163 residents had spent over two weeks receiving medical care in Ilorin.

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday issued by Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s Chief Press Secretary, MD Baniya.

He stated that the victims were escorted back to Kaiama by the Chairman of Kaiama Local Government Area, Abubakar Danladi; the Emir of Kaiama, Omar Shehu Muazu; and the Kiwazi of Wojibe, Ahmed Ibn Mohammad.

According to Baniya, the return of the freed abductees was marked by emotional scenes as family members, who had waited anxiously for their loved ones, welcomed them back to the community.

It added that the local government chairman personally ensured that the victims were safely conveyed from Ilorin to Kaiama following their period of medical care.

Speaking, Kaiama LGA Chairman commended President Bola Tinubu and AbdulRazaq, for their roles and support in efforts that led to the freedom of the abductees.

Danladi said: “I express our profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his fatherly concern and unwavering support.

“We are equally grateful to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his intervention and commitment to the safety and wellbeing of every citizen of Kwara State.”

He acknowledged the support of the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, describing his advocacy and solidarity during the period as significant.

“We appreciate the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Salihu Yakubu Danladi, for his relentless advocacy and solidarity throughout the ordeal,” he said.

Danladi also commended the Emir of Kaiama and the Kaiama Emirate Council for their prayers, guidance and moral support while the victims were in captivity.