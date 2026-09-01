Three Rescued As Two-Storey Building Collapses In Ilorin

A two-storey building collapsed in the Masalasi-Gogoro area of Popo-Giwa Community, Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Naija News understands that the incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

The building reportedly came down at about 5:00 a.m., leaving parts of the structure scattered across the area.

At least three people have so far been pulled out alive from the collapsed building as emergency workers continue efforts to rescue anyone who may still be inside.

According to AIT, rescue personnel moved to the location after the incident as they searched through the debris for possible survivors.

In other news, a major fire outbreak has destroyed no fewer than 24 shops at the popular Mandate Market in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Naija News reports that the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, threw the market into confusion as traders and residents battled to contain the inferno before the arrival of firefighters.

Goods worth several millions of naira were destroyed in the fire, which affected shops where rice, beans, vegetable oil, drinks, ingredients, drugs, gadgets and other items were stored.

The Babalola of Mandate Market, Alhaji Murtala Tambaruku, said many traders were devastated by the incident.