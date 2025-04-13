Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 13th April, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday 13th April, 2025.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has led the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to the home of former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that this visit follows a recent engagement by opposition leaders with the former President.

Recall that former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, along with prominent politicians such as El-Rufa’i, had previously met with Buhari at his residence in Kaduna State.

Political analysts have suggested that this visit by the opposition is part of a strategy to present a united front against the current administration in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Notably, just days prior to the opposition leaders’ visit, Buhari had welcomed governors affiliated with the APC for discussions.

The former President reiterated his dedication to the All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier last month.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, has said any merger for ousting President Bola Tinubu in 2027 will not work.

Ganduje stated this on Friday after he visited former President Muhammadu Buhari with members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), at his residence, in Kaduna State.

Naija News reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar along with former governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Jibrilla Bindow (Adamawa), and Achike Udenwa (Imo), also on Friday paid Sallah greeting to Buhari, in his Kaduna home.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Ganduje said APC is not worried about coalition moves by opposition politicians.

“We are not worried at all. This is just history trying to repeat itself. They went on a joint venture which will not work because from what we have seen, there are just some particles that cannot come together. It is a game, and we will not reveal our technicalities on how to handle it, but we assure you, we are equal to the task,” he said.

Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has said that many members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are unhappy with President Bola Tinubu’s administration because they feel abandoned.

Naija News recalls that the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, before defecting to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), launched a series of verbal attacks on the APC and Tinubu.

El-Rufia, who was among the founding members of the APC, accused the ruling party of lacking internal democracy.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, April 11, 2025, Ndume stated that many APC members share the same sentiments as El-Rufai, who believes that Tinubu’s administration has sidelined them.

The federal government has refuted claims that the Northeast is excluded from the special agro-processing zones (SAPZ) project introduced by the government of President Bola Tinubu.

According to the government, only three of the six northeastern states – Borno, Gombe, and Bauchi, have expressed interest in participating in the SAPZ projects, while the states that have yet to show interest are Yobe, Taraba, and Adamawa.

The clarification was made on Saturday by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, who submitted that the legislators who accused the executive branch of bias in the implementation of the projects are mistaken.

The Minister, who spoke with journalists in his office, explained that not only is the Northeast included in the SAPZ project, but some of its states are already participating in the second phase of the program.

11 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the suspension of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara by President Bola Tinubu have yet to serve summons on the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (OAGF) and the Federal Government.

Naija News reports that the PDP governors are also contesting the President’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State. The Attorney General of the Federation and the Federal Government are listed as defendants in the suit.

However, sources within the OAGF revealed that the summons had not yet been delivered to the defendants, thus preventing them from responding to the allegations raised in the suit.

A senior official at the OAGF confirmed this to The Nation, stating, “We have read about the suit in the media. You in the media are the ones telling us that a suit has been filed by some PDP-controlled states against the emergency rule declared in Rivers State. For now, I can confirm to you that the office of the AGF has not been served. I believe it is this office that will also be served with processes intended for the Federal Government or the President. We are waiting. This is our office. If indeed any suit has been filed, we will respond accordingly once we are served as required.”

The suit, marked SC/CV/329/2025, has been filed by the attorneys general of Adamawa, Enugu, Osun, Oyo, Bauchi, Akwa Ibom, Plateau, Delta, Taraba, Zamfara, and Bayelsa states.

The governors are seeking a ruling from the Supreme Court to determine whether the President has the power to suspend a democratically elected state structure.

The plaintiffs also seek a ruling on whether the manner in which the President declared the state of emergency in Rivers State violates the 1999 Constitution.

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has dismissed a motion seeking leave to appeal a judgment that removed the executives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that the court ruled against the request from the sacked PDP state chairman, Chukwuemeka Aaron, and 24 others who sought to be recognized as interested parties in the appeal process.

The suit was filed by William Fialasoika and 24 others, challenging the PDP’s conduct of ward, local government, and state congresses despite a prior court order halting the process.

The PDP congresses, led by Aaron, were conducted in defiance of a court ruling, ultimately leading to the legal challenge.

On January 13, 2025, Justice Stephen Jumbo ruled in favour of the plaintiffs, nullifying the congresses and subsequently sacking the PDP executives.

This ruling effectively removed the state, local government, and ward executives of the PDP, who were loyal to the then-Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike. The congresses that led to their election were declared invalid by the court.

The suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to dismiss the petition filed by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, accusing her of criminal defamation and incitement.

Naija News reports that in the petition, Akpabio alleged that Akpoti-Uduaghan falsely accused him of plotting her assassination.

The Senate President described the claim as a “heinous lie” and accused the Senator of spreading falsehoods to damage his reputation and incite unrest.

However, in a statement on Saturday by her counsel, Victor Giwa, Natasha said Akpabio should surrender himself for investigation before the security agents will consider any allegation of incitement against him

She called on the IGP to probe Akpabio over allegations of threats to her life, citing the ‘illegal’ withdrawal of her securities at the order of the Senate President.

Natasha insisted that Akpabio’s petition was a deliberate ploy to distract law enforcement from more pressing allegations against him.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has launched a search following the theft of a black Toyota Hilux vehicle belonging to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

Naija News reports that the Hilux was stolen during Friday’s Juma’at prayers in Abuja.

The vehicle was reportedly parked at around 1:05 p.m. opposite the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) complex in Area 10, while the ONSA official attended prayers at a nearby mosque. Upon returning, the official discovered that the vehicle was missing.

Security expert Zagazola Makama disclosed this in a post on 𝕏 (formerly Twitter), revealing that the theft was promptly reported to the Garki Police Division at approximately 2:00 p.m. Following the report, law enforcement responded swiftly.

In response to the theft, the FCT Police Command immediately initiated a stop-and-search operation across various checkpoints and at all entry and exit points in the city.

Police authorities have confirmed that investigations are underway, and efforts are being made to locate the suspects and recover the stolen vehicle. The Command assured the public that it had intensified its efforts to track down the culprits.

Former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu, has died at the age of 74.

According to Vanguard, the prominent figure in Nigerian football died on Saturday, April 11, 2025, but details surrounding his death remain unclear.

Naija News recalls that false reports of Chukwu’s death had circulated in 2021, and the legendary coach refuted the rumours during his 70th birthday celebration on January 4, 2021.

He said, “I am terribly embarrassed with this news that I am dead. Several people have been calling me from across the world since the news broke. I am still investigating the source of the story.”

Christian Chukwu, affectionately known as “Chairman,” was a prominent player and a coach.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has shared encouraging news about his squad’s fitness ahead of Saturday’s crucial Premier League match against Brentford.

With aspirations of maintaining their title challenge, the Gunners are gearing up for a competitive fixture at the Emirates.

Arteta confirmed that Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka will be available for the upcoming game. Both players had to leave the field late during their impressive 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

However, Arteta reassured fans, stating, “Declan Rice and Saka are fit, no issues or injuries. It’s all good.”

Nigerian rapper, Eedris Turayo Abdulkareem Ajenifuja, popularly known as Eedris Abdulkareem, has disclosed that a politician reached out to him with a promise to sponsor his song with ₦200 million.

Naija News reports that Eedris said the politician told him his single “Tell Your Papa“ unsettled President Bola Tinubu and Seyi, his son.

In a video posted on his social media handle, Eedris revealed that the politician told him Tinubu’s government planned to call him and pay him to stop his criticism of the government.

According to him, he rejected the ₦200 million offer because he believed the politician was sent to get him.

His words: “Okay, my people how una dey. Make I just give una very very quick update, you know. So I got a call from one criminal who was telling me that his name is Honorable. He make me hear the name self. After him talk say na Honorable, at the end of the video, I say, what’s your name again? He said Senator.

“So the idiot man was telling me that ‘I was in a meeting yesterday with Seyi and this government. They are trying to call you and bribe you. Don’t listen to them. We are going to be sponsoring you underground’.

“I say who told you that I need anything? Immediately, I hear him voice. I know say this one na send wey them send am.

“I say, I’m not interested. Him say, ‘we will give you 200 million. We will give you 200 million. Don’t even listen to them. We will sponsor you underground’.

“I say, the video wey I shoot na una sponsor me underground? Make una go sit down somewhere. I’m not interested. Wait till they worry una. So I knew immediately that this idiot was sent (sic).”

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.