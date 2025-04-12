Ganduje, Other APC Leaders Meet Buhari Hours After Atiku, El-Rufai’s Visit [Photos]

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has led the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to the home of former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that this visit follows a recent engagement by opposition leaders with the former President.

Recall that former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, along with prominent politicians such as El-Rufa’i, had previously met with Buhari at his residence in Kaduna State.

Political analysts have suggested that this visit by the opposition is part of a strategy to present a united front against the current administration in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Notably, just days prior to the opposition leaders’ visit, Buhari had welcomed governors affiliated with the APC for discussions.

The former President reiterated his dedication to the All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier last month.

Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, in a statement said, “Without referring to any individual, cast of characters, or issues, principles and ideals currently being discussed by Party leaders at various levels, former President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated what he’s said times without number, that he is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and would like to be addressed as a loyal member of the party.”

See pictures of the visit below: