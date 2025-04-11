Full List: Atiku, El-Rufai, Malami, Other Opposition Figures Who Visited Buhari Today

Former President Muhammadu Buhari played host to a strong contingent of opposition leaders on Friday afternoon.

Naija News reports that the opposition figures were led on the visit by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Confirming the visit, Atiku in a post on 𝕏 wrote: “As the Waziri Adamawa, I was obligated to be in my Adamawa during the Sallah celebrations. I held forth for the Lamido Fombina (Adamawa) in some of the activities of the Sallah celebrations. Today, I had the opportunity to pay a post-Sallah visit to His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2015-2023. It was a wonderful time with him. As usual, he cracked me up (to the extent that my ribs were hurting) with his peculiar humour.”

Other dignitaries who accompanied Atiku include: former Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami; former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai; former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswan; former Adamawa Governor, Jibrilla Bindow.