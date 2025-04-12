Why Many APC Members Are Not Happy With Tinubu – Ali Ndume

Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has said that many members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are unhappy with President Bola Tinubu’s administration because they feel abandoned.

Naija News recalls that the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, before defecting to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), launched a series of verbal attacks on the APC and Tinubu.

El-Rufia, who was among the founding members of the APC, accused the ruling party of lacking internal democracy.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, April 11, 2025, Ndume stated that many APC members share the same sentiments as El-Rufai, who believes that Tinubu’s administration has sidelined them.

He said, “Two years into the government, many people feel that they have been abandoned. Like El-Rufai that gave that excuse that APC left him behind, so many others too are saying the same.

“Looking at what I know, like appointments, having access, and carrying people along, he’s just down in the school; people are not happy.

“Many people don’t have access, I said it sometimes back and they didn’t do something about it. Instead, they came back on the back of newspapers and started abusing the messenger instead of addressing the message.”