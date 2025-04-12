Natasha Urges IGP Egbetokun To Dismiss Akpabio’s Petition Over Assassination Plot

The suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to dismiss the petition filed by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, accusing her of criminal defamation and incitement.

Naija News reports that in the petition, Akpabio alleged that Akpoti-Uduaghan falsely accused him of plotting her assassination. The Senate President described the claim as a “heinous lie” and accused the Senator of spreading falsehoods to damage his reputation and incite unrest.

However, in a statement on Saturday by her counsel, Victor Giwa, Natasha said Akpabio should surrender himself for investigation before the security agents will consider any allegation of incitement against him

She called on the IGP to probe Akpabio over allegations of threats to her life, citing the ‘illegal’ withdrawal of her securities at the order of the Senate President.

Natasha insisted that Akpabio’s petition was a deliberate ploy to distract law enforcement from more pressing allegations against him.

She said, “We remain counsel for Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, hereafter known as our client. Our attention has been drawn to the news-making round that Senate President Godswill Akpabio has filed a petition against our client, distinguished Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, alleging Incitement of the public against his person.

“It is our client’s position that the Senate President should submit himself for a full investigation to security agents before any allegation of incitement against him.

“The Senate President is a “principal suspect’ in the case of a threat to the life of the distinguished Senator Natasha, whose securities have been withdrawn illegally at the instruction of the Senate president.

“We, therefore, call on the Senate President to submit himself to full investigation rather than divert the attention of the security agents through a bubble petition.

“It is only when the investigation has been concluded, and the allegation has been shown to be false, that the issue of incitement and false allegation against Senator Natasha can be entertained.

“We therefore call on the Inspector General of Police to discontinue the Senate president’s Petition as being diversionary and prejudicing of investigation.”