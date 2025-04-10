BREAKING: ‘Reckless, Heinous Lie’ – Akpabio Petitions Police Over Assassination Plot, Wants Natasha Prosecuted

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has formally petitioned the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, requesting an investigation into an alleged assassination plot against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reports that the petition, dated April 3, 2025, comes after Akpoti-Uduaghan’s public outburst on April 1, 2025, in which she accused Akpabio of instructing former Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello to assassinate her in Kogi State. She claimed that the plot was designed to make it appear as though her constituents were responsible for her death.

In his petition, Akpabio vehemently denied the accusation, calling it a “heinous lie” and a “reckless and deliberate attempt” to tarnish his reputation. He demanded the prosecution of Akpoti-Uduaghan for criminal defamation.

The Senate President characterized the allegation as politically motivated, accusing Akpoti-Uduaghan of attempting to incite political unrest and damage his public image. He also emphasized that the accusation was made without any supporting evidence.

Akpabio further highlighted the harmful impact of the false allegation, noting its widespread coverage across various media platforms, including radio, television, and social media. He urged law enforcement to treat the matter with the seriousness it warrants.

“I write to formally bring to your attention and seek immediate investigation and prosecution of a criminally defamatory and malicious statement made against me by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, a suspended member of the Nigerian Senate on the 1st of April, 2025 and which was widely publicised on radio stations, televisions and newspapers, including the social media,” Akpabio stated in his petition.

He continued, “In the public outburst at Kogi State while addressing her audience, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan falsely alleged that I instructed the former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to ‘assassinate her in Kogi State instead of Abuja’ with the intent of making it appear that her constituents were responsible for her death.”

Akpabio categorically rejected the accusation, calling it “a reckless and deliberate attempt to damage my reputation, endanger my life and security, and incite political unrest.”

He also expressed concern over the political motives behind the false claims. “Her motive was clear, which was to incite the public, manipulate sentiments, and malign my person and office in the eyes of the Nigerian people and the international community,” he added.

Akpabio concluded his petition by calling for the “immediate investigation into the false and inciting allegation” and the prosecution of Akpoti-Uduaghan under relevant laws for criminal defamation, false accusation, incitement, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.