Breaking: Former Super Eagles Coach, Christian Chukwu Is Dead

Former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu, has died at the age of 74.

According to Vanguard, the prominent figure in Nigerian football died on Saturday, April 11, 2025, but details surrounding his death remain unclear.

Naija News recalls that false reports of Chukwu’s death had circulated in 2021, and the legendary coach refuted the rumours during his 70th birthday celebration on January 4, 2021.

He said, “I am terribly embarrassed with this news that I am dead. Several people have been calling me from across the world since the news broke. I am still investigating the source of the story.”

Christian Chukwu, affectionately known as “Chairman,” was a prominent player and a coach.

More details to come…