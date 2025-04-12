2027: No Merger Against Tinubu Will Work – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, has said any merger for ousting President Bola Tinubu in 2027 will not work.

Ganduje stated this on Friday after he visited former President Muhammadu Buhari with members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), at his residence, in Kaduna State.

Naija News reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar along with former governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Jibrilla Bindow (Adamawa), and Achike Udenwa (Imo), also on Friday paid Sallah greeting to Buhari, in his Kaduna home.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Ganduje said APC is not worried about coalition moves by opposition politicians.

“We are not worried at all. This is just history trying to repeat itself. They went on a joint venture which will not work because from what we have seen, there are just some particles that cannot come together. It is a game, and we will not reveal our technicalities on how to handle it, but we assure you, we are equal to the task,” he said.

The former Governor of Kano State stressed that APC already had 21 states and would be welcoming some governors who would decamp to the party soon.

He added that APC remains “the strongest party in West Africa” and would expand its hold on power beyond 2027.

“We are eyeing other states that will come into our fold. Either the governors themselves will come, or we go for election and defeat them to increase our tally. We are comfortable, but we are not resting. We shall continue,” he added.