Criminals Steal NSA Nuhu Ribadu’s Office Toyota Hilux In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has launched a search following the theft of a black Toyota Hilux vehicle belonging to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

Naija News reports that the Hilux was stolen during Friday’s Juma’at prayers in Abuja.

The vehicle was reportedly parked at around 1:05 p.m. opposite the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) complex in Area 10, while the ONSA official attended prayers at a nearby mosque. Upon returning, the official discovered that the vehicle was missing.

Security expert Zagazola Makama disclosed this in a post on 𝕏 (formerly Twitter), revealing that the theft was promptly reported to the Garki Police Division at approximately 2:00 p.m. Following the report, law enforcement responded swiftly.

In response to the theft, the FCT Police Command immediately initiated a stop-and-search operation across various checkpoints and at all entry and exit points in the city.

Police authorities have confirmed that investigations are underway, and efforts are being made to locate the suspects and recover the stolen vehicle. The Command assured the public that it had intensified its efforts to track down the culprits.