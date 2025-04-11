‘We Will Do Another Video With Tinubu’s Lookalike In It’ – VDM Fumes As NBC Bans Eedris Abdulkareem’s Song

Controversial social media figure, Martins Otse, widely recognized as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has announced his intention to fund the production of a new music video for the protest song “Tell Your Papa,” which was recently prohibited by the Nigerian government.

Naija News reports that the Federal Government banned Abdulkareem’s song on Thursday through the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), labeling it inappropriate and offensive.

Ironically, this ban has drawn considerable attention to the song, which had previously gone largely unnoticed.

In response, VeryDarkMan criticized the federal government for preventing the song from being aired on Nigerian radio and television, asserting that the lyrics reflect a truthful message.

In a video message shared on his social media platform, VeryDarkMan stated that he would collaborate with Abdulkareem on the new video and mentioned that they would include a lookalike of President Tinubu, as they are unable to secure the President’s appearance in the video.

“I went to Eedris Abdulkareem’s page and saw the message NBC sent to him that they have banned his song, ‘Tell Your Papa,’ wherein he asked Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to tell his father that there is hardship in the country and people are dying.

“So the government doesn’t want to hear it on the stations, and they know he is saying the truth. Isn’t there hardship in the country? Ain’t people dying from insecurity?

“This is what we are going to do now. First of all, we don’t even know radio. How many people listen to radio or watch TV? That’s by the way. We are going to take it over by social media.

“Dear, Eedris Abdulkareem, we are going to shoot another video. This time, we will sponsor it. I will be in the video. We will also look for Tinubu’s lookalike since we can’t get the President to be in the video. We will remake the video, ‘Tell Your Papa 2.’ Then, we will also highlight other problems.

“That [the ban] is to say, this people listen to what is going on in Nigeria but they don’t want to act. Then when you talk, they want to control the media so that you don’t have a voice and this voice doesn’t exceed what they can control,” the VDM said in the video posted on his social media pages.