Seyi Tinubu: NBC Bans Eedris Abdulkareem’s Controversial Song ‘Tell Your Papa’

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has ordered restriction on broadcasting the controversial song, “Tell Your Papa” by veteran Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem.

Naija News reports that the recently released song targets the son of President Bola Tinubu, Seyi, calling on him to confront his father over the worsening socio-economic conditions in Nigeria.

In the track titled “Tell Your Papa,” shared via 𝕏 on Sunday, Abdulkareem delivered a blunt message, pointing at the current hardship many Nigerians are facing.

Abdulkareem raps, “Seyi, tell your papa country hard. Tell your papa people dey die. Tell your papa this one don pass jagajaga.

“Seyi, how far? I swear your papa no try. Too much empty promises. On behalf of Nigerians, take our message to him; kidnappers dey kill Nigerians.

“Seyi, try travel by road without your security make you feel the pains of fellow Nigerians. You dey fly private jets, insecurity no be your problem.”

In a memo dated April 9, 2025 and issued by the Coordinating Director of Broadcast Monitoring, Susan Obi, NBC barred Nigerian radio and television stations from airing the trending song, citing its objectionable nature.

The commission declared the track Not To Be Broadcast (NTBB) under Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, prohibiting content deemed inappropriate, offensive, or in breach of public decency from being aired on Nigerian broadcast platforms.

According to NBC, while the song has been trending across social media platforms, its lyrical content fails to meet the standards of responsible broadcasting.

The statement titled, “Restriction on boradcasting ‘Tell Your Papa’ by Eedris Abdulkareem,’ read, “The National Broadcasting Commission has identified the song ‘Tell Your Papa’ by Eedris Abdulkareem, currently trending on social media, as content deemed inappropriate for broadcast due to its objectionable nature.

“It is therefore classified as Not To Be Broadcast (NTBB), as it violates Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

“The commission requests that your station exercises discretion and refrains from airing this song to maintain responsible broadcasting standards.

“Your cooperation and commitment to upholding greatly appreciated. Thank you, Susan Obi -Coordinating Director, Broadcast Monitoring.”