Paul Scholes, Roy Keane Speak On What Man United Need To Do This Summer

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has emphasized the importance of the club’s co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, making strategic decisions regarding the future of academy graduates Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho during this summer’s transfer window.

Following Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Manchester City on Sunday, Scholes expressed the need for several new signings to enhance the team. However, he raised concerns about the availability of funds for these acquisitions.

When asked about the financial readiness of Manchester United for the upcoming transfer window, Scholes told Premier League Productions, “It’s crucial to consider where the funding for new signings will come from. The recent interviews with Sir Jim were quite revealing. It seems like Ruben Amorim might not have significant resources to work with.”

He continued, “I have a feeling that the club might consider selling these two promising young talents, Mainoo and Garnacho, this summer. Losing Mainoo would be particularly disappointing, as he has been part of the club for many years.”

Last month, Ratcliffe discussed the club’s financial challenges and hinted at implementing cost-cutting measures to ensure stability.

In another reflection on the performance against Manchester City, Manchester United legend Roy Keane identified areas for improvement in the squad. After the goalless draw, Keane expressed his concerns about the team’s progress and noted that the current strikers, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, may not meet the high standards expected at the club.

“Manchester United has the potential to be more threatening in front of goal,” Keane stated on Sky Sports. “While the strikers we have at the moment might not be the ideal fit, there are still opportunities to score through other players across the team. Wide players and defenders can contribute to goals, and we’ve seen that with recent performances.”

Note that Hojlund and Zirkzee have faced challenges this season, with a combined total of six goals in the Premier League.