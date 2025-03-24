Tiger Woods Announces Relationship With Donald Trump’s Ex-Daughter-in-law

American golf iconic player, Tiger Woods has announced that he is in a relationship with Vanessa Trump, the former daughter-in-law of Donald Trump.

Tiger Woods took to social media on Sunday, March 24, to announce the news, expressing his excitement about their journey together: “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together.”

Woods also requested privacy for their loved ones during this time, as they embark on this new chapter.

Vanessa was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018, and they have five children, including 17-year-old Kai.

Kai is set to play golf at the University of Miami in 2026 and attends the same school as Woods’s children, Sam and Charlie. Recently, Kai and Charlie participated together in an invitational golf tournament.

In recent weeks, Woods and Vanessa had been the subject of media attention, and Woods also announced that he had ruptured his Achilles tendon, which will unfortunately prevent him from competing in the Masters.

Woods, who typically keeps his personal life very private, chose to publicly share their relationship through photos. This decision brings to mind his previous public announcement in 2013 regarding his relationship with Lindsey Vonn, where he aimed to mitigate the invasion of privacy from the paparazzi.

Woods has two children, Sam and Charlie, from his previous marriage to Elin Nordegren, which ended in 2010 after revelations of extramarital affairs. His only other notable public relationship was with Erica Herman, which lasted approximately seven years until their separation in October 2022.

Throughout his career, Woods has had multiple interactions with Donald Trump, including playing golf together and receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019. He also participated in a meeting with Trump at the White House earlier this year to discuss the evolving landscape of golf, particularly in light of the rise of the Saudi-backed LIV tour.