Tiger Woods Insists He Can Still Win On PGA Tour

American legendary golfer, Tiger Woods who will turn 48-year-old on December 30, said he still believes he can win on the PGA Tour.

Tiger Woods who hasn’t participated in much action since 2021, when he was hurt in a car accident, had said he would play in just one tournament a month in 2024 as he recovers from his ankle surgery.

The 15-time major winner fired a final-round 61 at the PNC Championship in Orlando on Sunday alongside his 14-year-old son Charlie.

Woods’ final PGA Tour victory came at the 2019 Zozo Championship in Japan, where he tied Sam Snead’s record of 82 Tour victories.

He underwent ankle fusion surgery and was forced to withdraw from the Masters in April before making his most recent injury comeback at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas earlier this month.

The American says his ankle is still holding up nicely, even though he had to use a golf cart at the PNC Championship—something he is not allowed to do on the PGA Tour.

On the possibility that he can still win on the PGA Tour, Tiger Woods said: “If I’m able to practice and do the things I know I can do, and prepare, I know I can still do it.

“I can still hit the golf ball. It’s just a matter of prepping and getting enough reps in and getting enough work in and being right physically and the endurance capability of it.

“I haven’t had the leg good enough where I’ve been able to compete and play a lot of rounds.

“I can still hit the golf ball. I can still chip. I can still put it.

“Granted it’s also putting it all together for 72 holes. That’s the challenging part of it.”

On his recovery from his ankle surgery, Woods added: “A lot of things are aching a lot more than my ankle, which is the way it goes.

“We’ve been working out hard, been able to recover. We’ve been training every day, which is great.

“It’s been nice to knock off a lot of the rust and some of the doubt that I’ve had because, quite frankly, I haven’t hit a shot that counted in a long time.”